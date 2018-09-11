Eva Marcille Pigford of The Real Housewives of Atlanta poses above with her soon to be husband, Michael Sterling, daughter Marley Rae & son Michael Jr.

Eva welcomed her beautiful baby boy April 13, right after the filming of the RHOA Season 10 reunion, and the new ‘housewife’ recently returned from a week long Japanese excursion with her fellow reality show cast mates.

Upon her return, Eva happily shared a few new images of her blue-eyed baby boy on social media earlier today.

Photos below…

Awwww… so adorable!

Eva and Michael are planning a huge wedding in October, which will undoubtably be filmed for the popular reality show since Eva has secured her peach.

The former model recently spoke about her fiance and shared how he’s making her happy family complete.

Isn’t love beautiful!!