Girl’s Trip! Real Housewives of Atlanta Take on The Shibuya Crossing in Tokyo, Japan… (PHOTOS + VIDEO) #RHOA

Introducing cast of The Real Housewives of Atlanta’s 11th season!

Kandi Burruss, Shamari Devoe, Tanya Sam, Porsha Williams, Eva Marcille, Cynthia Bailey, Nene Leakes and Marlo Hampton all ventured on a girl’s trip in Tokyo, Japan where they continued filming the popular reality show.

If the group pic is any indication, it seems that they’re all getting along quite well.

Peach holders and ‘friends’ even showed a bit of camaraderie as they linked arms to take on the Shibuya Crossing, rumored to be the world’s busiest intersection.

Photos + video below…

Nene, Cynthia & Marlo take in the scenery.

Tokyo’s Shibuya Cross is sends pedestrian’s and vehicles in many different directions with every pulsing light change and the busy area is a must-see for tourists.

At peak times there can be over 1000 people at at time attempting to cross, coming from all directions at once and most manage to dodge each other with practised, nonchalant agility.

The ladies of RHOA had only a little over a minute to cross the world’s busiest intersection. Did they make it?

Impressive! They even had time to spare!!

Eva and Kandi strike a pose at the crossing.

Check out more pics from the ladies’ Japanese excursion below: