What’s Beef? Cardi B Confronts Nicki Manaj During Harper’s Bazaar Event at NYFW… (PHOTOS + VIDEO)

While you were sleeping last night, Cardi B threw a shoe at Nicki Minaj.

I should’ve titled this, “Cardi B “Shoes’ Nicki Minaj Like A Fly,” “Cardi B, Nicki Minaj, and a “Bloody shoe” or “What Does Cardi B, Nicki Minaj, and President George W. Bush Have In Common” but I took the sensible approach this time.

The two chart-toppers were in the same building for the Harper’s Bazaar event when Cardi approached Minaj, I’m guessing it was to have a conversation about which one has the worst lyrics… but obviously that wasn’t the case.

Details below…

In some cultures, throwing a shoe at somebody is the ultimate form of disrespect.

Back in 2008, then-President George W. Bush showed off his dodgeball skills in Iraq as he masterfully ducked a surface-to-air shoe launched by Muntazer al-Zaidi.

Al-Zaidi was hailed a hero in Iraq. And the Former President laughed it off. The shoe-ducking forced President Bush to retire, become a painter (very talented!) and live a quieter life with his BFF Former First Lady Michelle Obama. But this isn’t Dubya we’re talking about.

And word on the curb is that Nicki Minaj was totally unfazed by Cardi’s bloooody shooooes attempt.

Security was able to prevent the (perhaps) two most popular women rappers today from the nonsense escalating any further. And escorts a defiant and subdued Bardi out, minus one shoe but plus one LUMP.

TMZ reports that the shoe missed its intended target. Cardi was subsequently escorted out of the swanky event.

Here’s Cardi B (pre-lump and with both shoes on)

View this post on Instagram Never Changed Up #cardib #cardi #bardigang #invasionofprivacy A post shared by iamcardib (@cardib___) on Sep 8, 2018 at 1:25am PDT

Nicki Minaj’s Instagram subsequently posted photos of the star rapper enjoying the rest of NYFW that night, bruise-less, lump-less, wearing both of her shoes, with no caption and no mention of the skirmish. UNBORTHERT! I’m guessing, is the context we’re supposed to get.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Barbie® (@nickiminaj) on Sep 7, 2018 at 10:02pm PDT

Don’t think for a second that this brouhaha wasn’t part of Minaj’s master plan and phase 3 of her overall guerilla campaign to bring more buzz and sales to her Queen album. Other phases include (the podcast, the twitter rants, etc.).

For the record, I think that President Bush had the perfect response to his shoe throwing incident. It would’ve been a win/win situation if Minaj had responded in kind.

Ahhh simpler times… *sigh*

Cardi B hit the net shortly after the incident went viral to explain the reason for her aggressive, violent, and disrespectful outburst. The new mom claimed in an Instagram post, that the incident occurred because she’s sick & tired of all of the salty hate that’s been spewed from the HBIC (head-Barb-in-charge) as of late.

Apparently the last straw was when Cardi got word that Nicki ‘liked’ comments on social media that criticized Cardi B’s parenting skills.

My question to you is, Was Cardi B Justified In Violently Confronting Nicki Minaj?

Let us know what you think in the comments!