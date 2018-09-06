RECAP: 5 Things Revealed During ‘The Bobby Brown Story’ (Part 2) + FULL VIDEO…

Drugs, jail & reality shows.

That’s pretty much what part 2 of Bobby Brown’s BET mini series contained but we finally see the situation from Bobby’s perspective.

[READ: RECAP: The Bobby Brown Story (Part 1) Reveals Intimate Relationship w/Janet Jackson & More + Watch Full Video… ]

BET synopsis:

Bobby and Whitney’s marriage falls apart after he kicks hard drugs in jail and she continues using; his attempt to rebuild his life is put to the ultimate test by a series of family tragedies.

Recap + full video below…

The Bobby Brown Story continues with the demise of Brown’s marriage to the late great Whitney Houston. Drugs were a big part of their marriage and it seems that Bobby was the only one trying to get clean.

5

Here are the6 things that were revealed during Part 2 of ‘The Bobby Brown Story’:

Brown had a seizure after overdosing on drugs…

Whitney and Bobby’s drug use was notorious and it’s revealed in ‘The Bobby Brown Story’ that Bobby almost died after one of their many all-night drug binges.

At the time Houston’s spokesperson revealed to media that Brown had a seizure that was induced by intense heat and a hectic recording schedule for Brown’s new album, however the biopic reveals the true nature of the health crisis.

As Bobby lay dying, a drug-affected Houston left him there while she continued to get high.

Jail forced Bobby to clean up his act…

Bobby Brown’s jail stints seem to be what forced him to get clean and sober. It was those times away from his wife that he managed to clean his systems of drugs and alcohol for a short while at least.

Brown spent 26 days in a Florida jail in May 2000 for violating probation on a 1996 drunken-driving charge, and he was forced to detox in jail. We share in the journey as he faces his demons inside of the correctional facility.

It’s during this time that Bobby vows to commit to a life without drugs, and tries to get Whitney off of them as well but things don’t quite go as planned.

When he returns from jail, Whitney is still addicted and refuses to quit. She doesn’t hesitate to remind her husband that she’s the “breadwinner” after all, right? And can do whatever she pleases with HER money.



VIDEO RECAP Part 1: The Bobby Brown Story Part Two

Whitney snuck in men…

Wait… did Whitney cheat on Bobby Brown? in the home they shared together?? I don’t know but according to Brown’s biopic, it’s a possibility.

While it’s no secret that Brown had a strong appetite for other women throughout the course of the marriage, it seems the R&B singer wasn’t the only one who was caught creeping!

We all know Robyn Crawford was always lurking about and to add insult to injury, it’s revealed that Brown once caught Houston in the act of bringing another man into his own home!

Bobby’s realty show wasn’t such a great idea at the time…

Woody Mclain and Gabrielle Dennis did a wonderful job recreating the epic encounters of Whitney and Bobby on ‘Being Bobby Brown’ reality show.

[FLASHBACK: Being Bobby Brown (Pilot Episode)… (FULL VIDEO)]

Brown chose to do ‘Being Bobby Brown’ after one of his stints in jail. His money was running low and his brother, Tommy, felt a reality show would put him back on top.

It was the right idea, at the wrong time!

Whitney was knee deep in drug use and the couple was a toxic coordination. Bobbi Kristina was pre-pubescent at the time and being forced to reveal their family problems to the world seem to make matter worse.

Both Bobby and Whitney were obsessed with how they appeared in the media and the show did absolutely nothing to improve either of their images.

Brown and Alicia got close before he and Whitney divorced…

Brown’s relationship with his manager turned wife Alicia Etheridge began well before he and Whitney were officially divorced.

It’s revealed during the show that their relationship was different from the start. In contrast to Brown’s other relationships, Alicia had a no-nonsense attitude when it came to drugs, alcohol. She also seemed to force Brown to be a better man.

Brown credits Alicia with his life change and said in a recent interview that faith is at the center of their relationship.

“You can’t do anything without God. You can’t wake up in the morning, you can’t go to sleep,” Brown said. “And, if you’re going to sleep with the right person, then you’re going to wake up in the right frame of mind and God’s light.”



VIDEO RECAP Part 2: The Bobby Brown Story Part Two

Bobbi Kristina made amends with her father before she died…

Brown and his daughter had a complicated relationship, starting in her teenage years and it apparently stemmed from his toxic relationship with her mother.

After Whitney’s death, Bobby and Bobbi Kristina finally had an opportunity to reconnect and she even sought his help with her musical career.

In the film, we get to share in the moment Bobby and Bobbi Kristina reunite and apologize to each other.

Brown also claims that when he got word Bobbi Kristina was in the hospital, she was actually supposed to be on her way to LA to record with him in the studio.

Nick Gordon was there when both Whitney and Bobbi Kristina died and through the years, Brown has maintained his feelings that Gordon was involved in both deaths.

Losing both Whitney and Bobbi Kristina to similar circumstances made Bobby re-evaluate his life

What did you think about the final episode of ‘The Bobby Brown Story’?