Geoffrey Owens has been a hot topic this week and at least one of his former Cosby Show co-stars is showing support publicly.

As you know, the 57-year-old actor became the subject of several headlines after he was shamed for having a job at Trader Joe’s and the publicly even prompted Tyler Perry to offer him a job (click HERE if you missed that).

Now that Owens has gotten a social media boost to his acting career, former Cosby Show co-star, Keshia Knight Pulliam has decided to reconnect after 10 years.

ET facilitated a reunion between Owens (best known for playing Sondra Huxtable’s doctor husband Elvin Tibideaux) and Pulliam (who played Rudy Huxtable on the sitcom) during his interview in New York City this past Tuesday.

It’s been over 10 years since they last saw each other and Pulliam surprised Geoffrey with a FaceTime call from Atlanta.

Keshia showed support to Owens as they are each in similar situations with The Cosby Show residuals and she reiterated to Geoffrey that there’s no shame in hard work.

“I’m proud of you. You have to do what they have to do for their family and there’s nothing wrong with a hard day’s work. Period. Point blank.”

Owens graciously accepted Keshia’s well wishes and ended the call with… “Now tell me something… which Trader Joe’s do you work at?”

