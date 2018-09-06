Club Shots: Michael B. Jordan, Jamie Foxx & More Party During Ludacris’ ‘Luda-Day’ Weekend… (PHOTOS)

Christopher ‘Ludacris’ Bridges and his wife Eudoxie celebrated his annual Luda Day Weekend festivities with a party at Compound nightclub Saturday night.
Celebrity guests included actors Jamie Foxx, Lance Gross, Michael B. Jordan, Terrence J, and Karrueche Tran, and more.
Photos below…
Ludacris Arrives
Luda and Eudoxie strike a pose
Terrence J, Luda & Michael B. Jordan share a moment
Karreuche Tran
Jamie Foxx
Bre-Ezy from Empire.
Lance Gross
Terrence J & Michael B. Jordan
Jamie Foxx & Alex Gidewon
PHOTOS: Prince Williams/ATLPics