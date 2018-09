Oprah is rocking a fresh new look for fall 2018.

The media mogul effortlessly posed for the October 2018 cover of “O” Magazine rocking hear the color of fall leaves. She also wore a Sequin Boxing Robe from Beyonce’s Ivy Park line.

More photos below…

The two images above were shared online yesterday via the O mag’s Instagram with the following caption:

The media mogul marked her 64th birthday this past January, however many notice that the lighter hair color makes her look years younger.

What are your thoughts about Oprah’s new look?