Cosby Show Actor Geoffrey Owens Responds To Social Media ‘Job Shaming’ + Tyler Perry Offers Acting Role… (VIDEO)

Actor Geoffrey Owens, best known for his role on The Cosby Show, became a social media trending topic this past weekend after being spotted working behind the cash register at Trader Joe’s.

Several media outlets including Fox News attempted to shame the 57-year-old actor by posting images of his sighting, however the news didn’t garner the negative attention they hoped.

In fact, it totally backfired as many rallied in support of the actor earning an honest living.

Owens subsequently quit his job and is now speaking out about all of the attention he received online.

Details + video below…

Owens, who once portrayed ‘Elvin’ on the family oriented television sitcom, admits that he was “really devastated” by all of the attention, however, those feelings dissipated as he was met with support when many online came to his defense.

The period of devastation was so short because so shortly after that, the responses, my wife and I started to read [it] and fortunately the shame part didn’t last very long. It’s amazing. It’s really overwhelming, in a good way.

Owens sat with Good Morning America’s Robin Roberts early this morning (Sept. 4), to discuss the ordeal. While proudly wearing his Trader Joe’s nametag and a good attitude, Owens jokingly said the initial photo taken was “totally photoshopped.”

FULL INTERVIEW: @GMA EXCLUSIVE — "There's no job better than another…every job is worthwhile…" Actor Geoffrey Owens speaks out, responding to job shaming and backlash after a photo of him working at a grocery store was posted online: https://t.co/0wZJnpowI9 pic.twitter.com/aNiG5fV2yf — Good Morning America (@GMA) September 4, 2018

I kind of feel like that character in that Woody Allen movie that wakes up one morning and he’s a celebrity all of a sudden – it came out of nowhere. I really want to thank everybody out there — for the incredible support, the amazing support and positivity that they’ve shown for me. It’s quite astounding.

Owens revealed that has been directing, teaching and acting over the past 30 years and says he took the job at Trader Joe’s because he wanted “flexibility” to assist with his work in the entertainment industry.

Owens admits that this isn’t the first time he’s been recognized for playing the role of ‘Elvin’, but he has since quit his job over the attention. He also adds that all jobs should be respected, equally.

I hope that this period that we’re in now, where we have a heightened sensitivity about that, and a reevaluation of what it means to work and the idea that some jobs are better than others — that’s actually not true. There is no job that’s better than another job. It might pay better, it might have better benefits, it might look better on a resume and on paper. But actually, it’s not better. Every job is worthwhile and valuable.

Owen’s states he’s fine where he’s at and no one should feel bad about his situation, stating:

No one should feel sorry for me. I’ve had a great life. I’ve had a great career. I’ve had a career that most actors would die for. So no one has to feel sorry for me. I’m doing fine!

Meanwhile, Tyler Perry has reached out to the actor via twitter to offer him a job on OWN: