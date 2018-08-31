Rapper T. Pain is in a boatload of trouble after being busted with a gun at Atlanta’s Hartsfield-Jackson airport earlier today.

T. Pain shared the following post insinuating that something was brewing:

Apparently security agents found a gun in Pain’s carry on luggage!

According to TMZ, the rapper’s bag was flagged during a main checkpoint screening at the Atlanta airport Friday, and when TSA agents inspected it, they found a loaded Smith & Wesson .380 inside.

Cops were called and the weapon was removed. T-Pain was detained for questioning further investigation, however it’s unclear at this time if the rapper was arrested.