Quick Quotes: Keshia Knight Pulliam Says She’ll Portray Janet Jackson in Her Life Story…

Keshia Knight Pulliam is a diehard fan of Janet Jackson and she finally met the superstar last night at the BMI awards.

Pulliam, who is best known for her role as Rudy on The Cosby show, says it’s always been her dream to portray Janet in a biopic and now, after meeting her idol, she’s claiming it publicly.

Details + photo below…

Keshia has been setting her sights on Janet’s biopic for quite some time now.

Several years ago, the former ‘Cosby Kid’ proclaimed that she was the perfect actress for the role of Janet, stating:

My dream role is to play Janet Jackson, if she ever does her life story while I’m still alive – and I’m young enough to play her.

Speak it, believe it, receive it.

What are your thoughts about Keshia portraying Janet in a boipic?