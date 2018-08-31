An Asian-owned beauty supply store that sells Black hair care products, but disrespects Black patrons is apparently still banking on Black dollars.

Changseok Jun, owner of Anna & Jun’s Beauty Supply in Tulsa, Oklahoma, was arrested for brutally punching a Black woman in the face a few weeks back.

The incident went viral online and the blatant disrespect had many outraged and calling for justice.

Apparently “justice” to some means 50% off.

Details + video below…

The disturbing incident occurred about 3 weeks ago as hairstylist April Harding often shopped at the beauty supply store with her 3-year-old son. Apparently the toddler grabbed a 99 cent keychain without her knowledge and when she noticed he had the keychain in his hand, Harding grabbed it and threw the item back into the store.

Jun confronted Harding about keychain and the argument was captured on video by Issa Tata, who uploaded the clip to Facebook.

During the argument, Jun grabbed Harding’s arm, punched her in the mouth so hard that she required three stitches on her upper lip.

When police arrived, they did not arrest Jun or take him to jail. It wasn’t until the violent video of Jun hitting Harding went viral on Facebook that authorities acted on the incident, charging Jun with assault and battery.

Nevertheless, the public outcry was temporary as recent footage revealed the store had lines around the corner as they were offering 50% off on beauty products:

*sigh*

Is weave really that addictive that it will have us sell our souls? Are y’all telling me that there wasn’t any other beauty supply store in Tulsa, Oklahoma besides that one?

I would say I’m shocked and appalled but that would be a lie. When it comes to Black women and beauty products WE are big business. I just wish WE would be more united when it comes to protests and money matters. But I digress.

What are your thoughts about this situation?