Club Shots: 50 Cent, Teyana Taylor, Terrence J & More Party In Atlanta… (PHOTOS)

Perhaps the woman thought she saw a ghost since we all saw Kanan in the morgue during the last episode of Power… or did we?
Jackson partied the night away alongside Teyana Taylor, Terrance J, Bill Bellamy Chaka Zulu and more.
Photos below…
Chaka Zulu, Teyana Taylor & Fiddy…
Terrence J
Revel was packed!
Teyana strikes a pose…
50 Cent & Bill Bellamy
“Get The Strap”
What are your thoughts about this selection of club shots?
PHOTOS: Prince WIlliams/ATLPics