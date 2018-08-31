Club Shots: 50 Cent, Teyana Taylor, Terrence J & More Party In Atlanta… (PHOTOS)

Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson got the side-eye from a party patron last night as he played host at Revel Night club in Atlanta last night (Aug 30, 2018).

Perhaps the woman thought she saw a ghost since we all saw Kanan in the morgue during the last episode of Power… or did we?

[READ: “No One Is Safe!” 50 Cent Responds to Kanan Being Killed Off Power + Watch Full Episode (VIDEO)]

Jackson partied the night away alongside Teyana Taylor, Terrance J, Bill Bellamy Chaka Zulu and more.

Photos below…

Chaka Zulu, Teyana Taylor & Fiddy…

Terrence J

Revel was packed!

Teyana strikes a pose…

50 Cent & Bill Bellamy

“Get The Strap”

What are your thoughts about this selection of club shots?

PHOTOS: Prince WIlliams/ATLPics