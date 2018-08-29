Cast of OwnTV’s ‘Greenleaf’ Host Season 3 Screening in Atlanta… (PHOTOS + VIDEO)

Last night, OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network and V103 hosted a watch party for the first night premiere of “Greenleaf” Season 3 at SCADShow in Atlanta.

Over 300 diehard fans filled the theater, eager to watch the ongoing drama that the Greenleaf family are facing this season.

After the screening, ‘Greenleaf’ cast members Merle Dandridge, Lynn Whitfield, Keith David, Lamman Rucker and Deborah Joy Winans participated in a Q&A session moderated by V103 radio personality Ramona Debreaux.

Photos + video below…

Greenleaf cast pose with V-103 radio personality Ramona Debreaux

Guests were encouraged to share the event on social media

Following the Q&A, attendees got a chance to take photos with the “Greenleaf” cast during a post-event Meet & Greet.

“Greenleaf” continues its two-night season 3 premiere tonight (August 29, 2018) at 10/9c on OWN.

Did you tune in for part one of the season 3 premiere of Greenleaf last night? Share your thoughts below!

PHOTOS: Chris Mitchell for OWNtv