Cardi B has issued an apology to the King family after an the revelation of an old spoof video where she portrayed Coretta Scott King.

The Bodak Yellow rapstress stepped into the role of MLKs late wife for a skit called “Real Housewives of the Civil Rights Movement” and many are calling it blatantly disrespectful.

Cardi pretends to spill tea with Rosa Parks and the wives of Malcolm X and Jesse Jackson. There’s even an “Iggy Azalea” sighting.

TMZ recently unearthed the footage, stating:

You gotta watch, but fair warning … there are multiple references to MLK’s infamous infidelities, and even the trip to Memphis, where he was assassinated. The sketch is part of “Wild ‘N Out” star Rip Michaels’ new show, “Off the Rip.” As we told you, it also features Cardi that some call racist. Look, it ain’t gonna win an NAACP Image Award, but where else ya gonna see Cardi/Coretta drop the line … “All these hussies wanna sleep with my huuusband”.

Bernice King, the youngest child of Martin Luther King, Jr. and Coretta Scott King responded to Cardi’s portrayal of her mother, calling it “repulsive” and “false.”

Cardi reached out to King to apologize and Bernice responded via twitter, stating: