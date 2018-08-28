Gucci Mane’s Baby Mama Seeks $20,000/Month in Child Support…

Gucci Mane is headed back to child support court and it seems his ‘instagram flexing’ may be the reason!

You can find Gucci Mane (aka Radric Davis) living it up on social media alongside his wife Keshia Ka’oir any day of the week as they share posts filled with flashy cars, jewelry and designer gear.

The couple even spent a milli on their made for tv wedding just last year (click HERE if you missed that).

Well apparent Gucci’s baby mama feels she and his son want in on the action.

According to TheBlast, Sheena Evans, Gucci’s baby mama takes issue with him spending a considerable amount of money on fine jewelry and says when the rapper recently got married, he spent in excess of $1 million for his wedding.

She says his lifestyle is proof that he is more than capable of paying more child support to her than the current $2k a month she gets for their 11 year old son, so she wants an $18,000 increase!

Evans recently filed a request with the court demanding at least $20,000 a month from her superstar baby daddy so that she can remain a stay at home mom to their pre-teen son.

Sheena says there has been a “significant change in circumstances” since they reached the 2011 deal. She explains their son needs a caregiver to watch him throughout the day and she can’t afford to hire one. As a result, she is unable to work or go to school at the moment.

She also wants Gucci to have to take out a $5 million life insurance policy and wants him to pay $15k for her attorney fees.

The case is currently pending.

