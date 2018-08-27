Word on the curb is that Cynthia Bailey is head over hills in “love” with a brand new man she met on The Steve Harvey Show.

As previously reported, Cynthia met Mike Hill during a dating segment on Harvey’s talk show and the pair have been spotted filming for season 11 of The Real Housewives of Atlanta.

[READ: Cynthia Bailey Makes it ‘Instagram Official’ With Mike Hill (Here’s How They Met!)… (PHOTOS)]

Well, Bailey’s ex-husband Peter Thomas recently chimed in on the subject and also revealed that he’s scheduled to film a few scenes with Bailey soon.

Video below…

In case you missed it, Peter Thomas joined me LIVE on youtube a few days ago and he feigned shock when told about Cynthia’s new boo, Mike Hill.

Cynthia’s love life has been criticized online since she and Peter Thomas amicably broke up during the show. I’m even guilty of accusing the couple of pulling a “Nene & Gregg” (i.e. fake divorce) for the cameras (click HERE if you missed that).

While no one has actually bothered to pull the court documents, Peter is adamant that he and Bailey are indeed divorced and that he’s been so busy building his restaurant enterprises that he hasn’t paid attention to what Cynthia has going on.

Thomas is, however, on board with his ex-wife as a business partner in reopening his Atlanta BarOne restaurant venture, which has been sitting vacant for years over on Auburn Avenue. Peter revealed during the call that he’s scheduled to film a few scenes with Cynthia as they prepare to finally get the location up and running.

While I’m still a bit skeptical of Peter and Cynthia’s arrangement, the restaurateur states that it’s strictly business but he finds it odd that Cynthia would be dating yet another alumni of a ‘Steve Harvey’ dating segment.

I’m also giving Bailey the side eye on taking Mike Hill’s last name in hashtags….

#CHill??? Already?

Whatever the case, I’m just happy that Peter will be there to add some spice to Cynthia’s storyline this season.

What are your thoughts about Cynthia Bailey’s relationship ‘triangle’?

http://youtube.com/atlien

http://youtube.com/michellebrown