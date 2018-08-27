No One is Safe!!! Curtis ’50 Cent’ Jackson Reacts To Kanan’s Death, #PowerTV Season 5, Episode 8… (RECAP + FULL EPISODE)

The net is still buzzing about the latest episode of Power and if you’re not caught up… keep scrolling!

Season 5, Episode 8 is titled ‘A friend of the family’ and the synopsis is as follows:

The AUSA turns up the heat on Ghost and implicates his inner circle in on a RICO; Ghost and Tommy plan to frame Dre for the murder of Raymond Jones, Raina’s killer; Angela and Tasha enact a plan of their own.

There was certainly a plot twist as 50 Cent’s character met an untimely demise!

SPOILER ALERT!

There are only a few episodes to go in season 5 of Starz TV’s hit show, but fans are already reeling over the death of 50 Cent’s character, Kanan.

In the episode which you can watch below, Ghost and Tommy hatch a plan to frame Dre for the murder of Raina’s killer — but unbeknownst to them, Tasha and Angela are busy devising a plan of their own.

Tasha convinces Tariq to plant the murder weapon in the trunk of Kanan’s car.

Then, when Kanan and ‘Riq are out on business, Tasha phones the authorities and says her son’s been taken against his will.

The cops pull Kanan over, then backup arrives and finds the aforementioned weapon. When Kanan is about to be arrested, he grabs an officer’s gun and shoots him in the head. A deadly battle ensues, and Kanan issues fatal blows to all three remaining officers as Tariq looks on with a look of fear on his face.

Will Tariq be next? Apparently not as Kanan seems to be more betrayed than angry. He lets Tariq live and walks past him to flee the scene in one of the cop cars.

Unfortunately his wound prevents his departure as he throws up blood passes out at the wheel.

Ghost and Tommy head down to the morgue to identify Kanan’s body and Ghost reveals that Tasha was the mastermind behind Kanan’s downfall. Tommy seems skeptical and suspects that Ghost had every intention of getting Kanan killed that night.

While it’s not the first time Kanan has been killed off, it’s certainly the most believable. If you recall, Kanan was first “killed” in the show’s season finale but returned the following season to terrorize his nemesis James “Ghost” St. Patrick (Omari Hardwick) but this time, 50 Cent’s exit from the show may be permanent.

Unlike the previous “death” of Kanan where he was burned in a fire, his body was actually shown in the morgue this time.

Fiddy seems to imply that there could be yet another plot twist as he posted about his character’s death on Instagram with a flower arrangement with a ribbon that read “R.I.P. Kanan Stark….Or Maybe Not”, stating:

Hey you know how it is in the fast life. So many different dreams goals disappointments and betrayals. KANAN thought Tariq was like him, and he was but he still his father’s son so he did some sucker shit.

What are your thoughts about Kanan’s death?

Is there another big plot twist in the works?