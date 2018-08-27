Meet Anthony Charles Thomas Maxwell, 26. Maxwell is the “intoxicated man” that rushed the stage last night during Beyonce and Jay-Z’s On the Run II show in Atlanta.

The “intoxicated fan,” who lives in Marietta, Georgia and is originally from Colorado Springs, Colorado was arrested last night for disorderly conduct and aggravated battery.

As previously reported, Maxwell was somehow able to get past security and run after Bey and Jay, but their background dancers handled him before he could get too far.

Maxwell will now forever go down in history as the man who got the ‘apesh*t’ bet out of him live onstage!

The newly ‘net famous stage rusher shared the following post on Facebook to let the world know that he’s suffered no major brusing. He also seemed to be calling Beyonce and Jay-Z’s dancers out for their weak punches.

While Beyonce & Jay-Z issued a statement claiming that they would not be pressing charges on the fan, he was in fact issued a citation for disorderly conduct.

Hours after Maxwell was released, he shared the following pics on Facebook:

Authorities have also added a battery charge because Maxwell actually made contact with Jay-Z. Law enforcement is clearly trying to send a message.

During her next performance, Beyonce was spotted looking back to make sure no fans were approaching: