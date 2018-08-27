Grand Jury Subpoenas Former Atlanta Mayor Kasim Reed’s Credit Card & Travel Records… *Court Document*

Uh oh! It’s not looking good for Kasim Reed.

Reed who held the title of the 59th mayor of the city of Atlanta, Georgia’s state capital and largest city, from 2010 to 2018, is being investigated for corruption of City Hall during his term.

The former mayor has now been named in a grand jury subpoena demanding review of all Reeds spending and travel purchases during his 2 terms in office.

WSBtv reports:

Channel 2 Action News and our investigative partners at The Atlanta Journal-Constitution and AJC.com have obtained a new federal grand jury subpoena seeking records of Mayor Kasim Reed and his office’s credit card spending and travel for the entirety of his two terms in office.

The demand for records follows investigations by the AJC and Channel 2 that showed questionable credit card spending by Reed, members of his cabinet and his security detail over Reed’s final three years in office.

The AJC/Channel 2 investigation showed Reed and his security detail used their city-issued credit cards or “p-cards” for questionable expenses, including expensive meals, hotel rooms, limo rides and luxury airfare.

This is part of an ongoing investigation. Earlier this year, Reed was named in another subpoena, which also named his brother Tracy.

