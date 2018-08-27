Baby Bump Watch: Ex ‘Housewife’ Kenya Moore Spotted At Ubiquitous Expo in DC… (PHOTOS + VIDEO)

Kenya Moore and Cynthia Bailey share a moment during the Ubiquitous Expo this past weekend in Washington, DC.

The former co-workers were amongst the ‘who’s who’ featured at the event, where they greeted fans and pitched their products.

Moore has been keeping her baby bump under wraps now that she’s no longer obligated to share her journey with the masses, but she graciously posed for a few fan pics with those who purchased from her hair care line.

Photos + video below…

Kenya attended the women’s expo on Saturaday and Sunday where she appeared at her Kenya Moore Haircare booth and of course excited fans captured the moment on video.

Moore was reportedly very particular about who captured her image and I heard she spent a lot of time avoiding cameras.

Whatever the case, fans were in awe of her beauty and rushed to purchase her product in order to grab a chance at a pic with the ex-housewife.

Day 1 – Kenya poses with a fan

Day 2 – Kenya with a fan and his pup

Kenya also paused for a moment from her busy day to share a moment with fellow bravolebritys like Giselle Bryant and Cynthia Bailey.

Kenya and Giselle Bryant

Adorb!!

Fun fact: Kenya made her pregnancy announcement back in March during the taping of The Real Housewives of Atlanta’s season 10 reunion show and producers weren’t quite convinced she was being truthful (click HERE if you missed that).

As exclusively reported, Moore’s peach was snatched shortly afterwards and now she’ll finally be living her dream of being a wife and mom off camera.

Congrats to the mom to be.