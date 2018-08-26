Beyoncé and JAY-Z’s On The Run II tour became the talk of social media Saturday night but it wasn’t for the performance.

Apparently as the couple were walking off stage a random man ran on the stage and attempted to attack the superstars.

Details + video below…

In the video above, Beyoncè’s dancers intervened as an unknown individual attempted to run up on Mr. & Mrs. Carter as the concert was ending.

Shocked fans proclaimed that a fight ensued and it appears that the man didn’t get too close to the two superstars, as dancers and security tackled him.

For the record, Beyoncé’s publicist Yvette Noel-Schure, recently hit instagram where she confirmed that the pair are fine and will be ready to tear up the stage for the next show.

“Beyonce and JAY-Z on stage tonight in Atlanta. Thank you to all the fans for your concern,” she wrote. “They are fine and looking forward to the show tomorrow.

Who was this “random” person who managed to get past security and onto the stage during a live concert? How did this happen? I need answers.

What are your thoughts about this bizarre situation?