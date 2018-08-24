Shawntae ‘Da Brat’ Harris has filed for bankruptcy protection against her creditors.

The rapper turnt radio personality recently filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy, revealing she is over $7 million in debt and the bulk of her obligations lie in a civil judgement over a fight in a nightclub.

Bankruptcy may be a smart move financially for the superstar, however she’s not getting off the hook that easy.

According to court documents, Da Brat claims assets totaling $108,700.65 but her liabilities total a whopping $7,782,249.57.

Brat’s liabilities include the $6.4 million she owes to former cheerleader Shayla Stevens, who won a civil judgment against the rapper after she hit her with a bottle in a nightclub (click HERE if you missed that). [FLASHBACK: DaBrat Addresses $6.4 Million Dollar Judgment… (VIDEO)] The rapper also owes another $1,255,128 to Sony Music and $12k to Ally Bank, $2,284 in credit card debt, $2,284 owed to the Georgia Department of Revenue and an unknown amount to the IRS. As for assets, the entertainer listed a 1999 Mercedes 238i ($5k), a 2014 BMW 328i ($15k), and a 2016 Jeep Wrangler ($23k). Da Brat also lists furniture and household goods worth $8,000, electronics in the amount of $3k, a treadmill and elliptical for $2k, $20k in clothing (which she notes is necessary for her job), three dogs (listed as $0), two necklaces worth $15k, and various royalty agreements with an unknown value.

Da Brat lists her monthly income as an entertainer/radio personality as $9,319 but her expenses total $10,506.55 a month, so she’s in the hole every month by $1,187.

New reports indicate that the star’s bankruptcy may not be her saving grace when it comes to the millions she owes Shayla Stevens.

Stevens has been actively pursuing Da Brat’s income for quite some time now, and even tried to garnish her wages last year (click HERE if you missed that).

Brat could be facing contempt as Stevens legal team seem to feel she is attempting to hide assets and have petitioned to court to order Da Brat to appear in court and turn over financial documents. They also want her held in contempt from skipping a previous hearing.

In response, Da Brat has filed for a temporary restraining order and a preliminary injunction to stop Stevens from her trying to collect on the millions.

It will be interesting to see how this all turns out because it seems as thought Da Brat is hell bent on not paying that lady.

