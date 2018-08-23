WTF?!? Former “Housewife” Phaedra Parks Joins ‘Braxton Family Values’… (VIDEO) #RHOA #BFV

NEWSFLASH!!! Phaedra Parks has finally found her way back to reality television!!!

The former Real “Housewife” of Atlanta has been struggling to find her way after getting the boot from the 8th season of Bravo TV’s most popular reality show.

Well after begging for her peach failed, Phaedra has decided secure her bag with another network.

Details below…

It’s been over a year since we last saw Phaedra Parks on television and now that her non-compete has run it’s course, she’s back in the game!

Just last week, several members of the Braxton family gave their WEtv reality show the cold shoulder after demanding more money for their time (click HERE if you missed that).

Now that the Braxton’s are boycotting, Phaedra has now linked up with sister Traci Braxton to save the day.

As BingeworthyTV eloquently notes in the video above, Phaedra has joined season 6 of The Braxton Family values.

Season 6 of The Braxton Family Values returned last week after it had been rumored that production had been halted for the show, and clearly they plan to carry on without most of “The Braxtons”.

Traci attempted to explain the situation in an awkward interview recently, stating:

“Phaedra and I, you know, we always been in crossing of seeing each other. So when the show was on a little hiatus I continued to work and Phaedra was contacted. She was like, ‘Of course, Traci, I would love to do some adventures with you.’ So we got together and we’ve been having a ball since.”

The hiatus Braxton mentioned is reportedly due to sisters Tamar, Toni, Towanda, Trina and mom Evelyn Braxton walking off the set this past June over a pay dispute.







The family oriented show apparently took a bit of a detour as Phaedra and Traci took over.

“We just knew a DMV diva and a southern belle sweetie would cause a lot of chaos,” Parks says. “So we’re all about it.”

The pair will also visit a cattle ranch during their excursion where they will be joined by comedian Kym Whitley, reality TV star Tiffany “New York” Pollard and rapper Flavor Flav.

Some seem to feel that this move is a step down for Phaedra but a check is a check… right?

For the record, since the ‘break’ the sisters have mended fences with the network but Traci won’t divulge what led to their decision to return:

“I don’t get into their business and they don’t get into mine,” she says. “So they decided they was goin’ back. I don’t know what else is goin’ on. They only my sisters. When you put a lot of business things in a mixture of a family setting, it tends to be messy.”

What are your thoughts about Phaedra Parks taking up the slack on ‘Braxton Family Values’?

Smart move? or Dumb Decision?