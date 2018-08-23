Cynthia Bailey of The Real Housewives of Atlanta and her new man, Mike Hill, recently made it Instagram official.

Hill, an ESPN sportscaster based in New York, recently payed a visit to his new paramour where the chilled around town with cameras in tow.

It was around this time last year that I outed Bailey’s last dating option as being an opportunist who once sought fame on The Steve Harvey Show (click HERE if you missed that), well apparently television dating segments are Bailey’s ‘go-to’ when it comes to finding her men these days.

Details below…

For the record, Bailey and Hill have been “dating” for a few months now and things are going so well, that Bailey recently threw her new boy toy a birthday party at Lake Bailey surrounded by friends and family and Bravo cameras.

Mike Hill celebrated is 48th birthday at Cynthia’s home, where she introduced him to friends and family.

In case you were wondering where Bailey’s new “boo” popped up from, well apparently she met him through her appearance on Steve Harvey last April…

Am I the only one who finds it odd that despite the fact that Steve won’t allow his wife Marjorie to be a part of the show, he certainly has a hand in The Real Housewives franchise!

How can we forget that Will Jones (Cynthia’s “match” from season 10) made a viral appearance on The Steve Harvey Show (click HERE if you missed that), and Harvey also “helped” Sheree Whitfield complete her basement… but I digress.

I’m sure we’ll see the relationship unfold on camera this season and you can rest assured that Peter Thomas will be somewhere in the mix to stir things up a bit.

What are your thoughts about Cynthia Bailey’s new “boo”?