Wiz Khalifa and Winnie Harlow were spotted sharing some quality time at an Atlanta nightspot earlier this week.

The popular entertainer and his supermodel girlfriend hit up 1145 Lounge for Wiz’s concert after party where they popped bottles and smooched in the corner all night long.

Photos below…

Wiz & Winnie posted up in the VIP.

Cute couple.







OT Genasis and Malika Haqq

It was clearly couple’s night.

DJ Infamous, DJ Drama, Don Cannon







Wiz & Winnie snuck out early.

PHOTOS: Prince Williams/ATLPics