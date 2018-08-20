Rozonda “Chilli” Thomas of the iconic girl group TLC has some dating advice for all of you single women out there.

If you recall, Thomas once attempted to find love back in 2010 on a reality show titled ‘What Chilli Wants’ and that didn’t fare to well for the star.

In the series, she enlisted the help of a fake matchmaker to help her find a soulmate, but her road to romance led to a canceled show because she refused to narrow down her long list of requirements.

Now, almost 8 years later, the perpetually single songstress offers a bit of advice to Black women who are hell bent on finding a good black man, i.e. find you a good WHITE one.

In a recent interview with Essence Magazine, the 47-year-old superstar says that Black women are failing at finding love because they we are too stuck on dating black men.

[Sidebar: While social media will have you thinking that Black men have given up on dating Black women, I’m almost positive there are still a few out there. But I digress.]

Chilli says that since Black men have clearly open their horizons and are dating “other”, Black women should too.

While promoting the eight-part Netflix music documentary series ‘Once In A Lifetime Sessions’ which features TLC, Chilli, who identifies as mixed, offers dating advice that she hopes black women will follow:

“I want for women — especially for women of color — to not be so closed minded when it comes to love.” “God made all of us and you may not find your husband because you’re trying to stick to one group. You’ve got to be open.”

Chilli who has been publicly linked to Usher Raymond, Nick Cannon, boxer Floyd Mayweather and comedian Wayne Brady (click HERE if you missed that), stresses the importance of finding the right man for you regardless of his race and says that if you limit yourself you could be missing out.

“You want the person who’s the best person for you, no matter what color he is.”

As far as her current relationship status is concerned, Chilli revealed that she’s still “testing the waters” on her theory but the man she’s dating now “is not Black.”

She also revealed that never ditched the infamous “list” of requirements she had on her now defuct dating reality show and in fact, it’s grown quite a bit in the past 8 years since the show:

It’s still long and maybe a little longer now. I know what I bring to the table.