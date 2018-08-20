Celebs Attend 2 Chainz Wedding At The Versace Mansion… (PHOTOS + VIDEO)

Tauheed Epps (aka 2 Chainz) married to his longtime love, Kesha Ward this past Saturday in Miami and Kim and Kanye were among the guests who shared in their big day.

If you recall, 2 chainz proposed to the mother of his 3 kids for the 2nd time at the Met Gala last May (click HERE if you missed that) and now the couple has finally made it official.

The grand soireé was held at the hotel Villa Casa Casuarina, which originally belonged to Gianni Versace, and featured 75 guests guests, including Monica Brown, Lil Wayne and a white tiger.

>

Photos + videos below…

Monica poses with the bride & groom.

A post shared by 2 Chainz Aka Tity Boi (@2chainz) on Aug 18, 2018 at 4:20pm PDT

A post shared by 2 Chainz Aka Tity Boi (@2chainz) on Aug 19, 2018 at 7:23am PDT







Chainz’s. #lookinlikeitrecords A post shared by 2 Chainz Aka Tity Boi (@2chainz) on Aug 18, 2018 at 4:29pm PDT







Skreeeeeet @streetexecs A post shared by 2 Chainz Aka Tity Boi (@2chainz) on Aug 19, 2018 at 6:30pm PDT

Congrats to the happy couple!!!

PHOTOS via Instagram