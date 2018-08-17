Leos where ya at?!? I had no idea that Angela Bassett was a fellow member of team lea but the superstar is making us look dayum good!!!

Bassett, a 30 year veteran of television and film, celebrated her 60th birthday yesterday (August 16, 2018) and she posted a bikini shot that would put most 20-somethings to shame!

Photo below…

Bassett shared the image above via twitter and instagram in honor of her 6th decade on earth, with the following caption:

Happy Birthday to all my Leo brothers and sisters. Let’s eat cake!

The award winning actress appears quite youthful as she bares her toned physique in a colorful, beaded bikini and when I read the caption, I immediately thought about this classic Bassett role…

Whatever the case, 60 certainly looks good on Anna Mae Bassett!

What do you think of Angela Bassett’s birthday shot?

Photos: Instagram