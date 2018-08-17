Braxton Family Give Reality Show Premiere The Silent Treatment…

The 2nd half of the Braxton Family Values reality show premiered last night on WEtv and not nannn one of the family members mentioned a word about it.

Word on the curb is that the singing sisters are putting their foot down with the network and production company demanding to get paid what their worth.

In doing so, they have decided silence is golden when it comes to the show in an apparent effort to prove that their social media influence is a powerful factor when it comes to viewership.

Details below…

While they appear on screen during the premiere, Toni, Trina, Towanda, Tamar, Traci, and their mother Evelyn only shot the 1st half of the series before they shut down production.

The family has refused to record the second half of season six until their contracts were renegotiated and they reportedly walked out on an episode being taped in Atlanta this past June.

Tamar recently hit the net to provide a bit of insight about the situation, and even hinted at the fact that the network created family issues for ratings, stating:

We STARTED having major OVER THE TOP family issues because some network wanted to compete with old love and hip hop numbers, And felt that our family was to “perfect” and un relatable ? ( Thats another story)…But only to realize that our problems are JUST like everyone else’s… AND this BLACK FAMILY IS FINE THE WAY WE ARE!!!!

As the show aired last night, the Braxton family members were all mum on social media and none even acknowledged or mentioned the show was airing.

Could this be the end of ‘BFV’ as we know it? Do you think the fammily is owed more compensation for their troubles? What are your thoughts about their ‘silent treatment’?

Sound off below.