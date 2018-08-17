One of the friends who was in the house when Bobbi Kristina was found lifeless in her bathtub has suffered the same fate.

Max Lomas, a close friend of Nick Gordon & Bobbi Kristina’s, was actually the person who found the lifeless body of Whitney Houston and Bobby Brown’s child in a bathtub and it was his voice on the 911 call.

[FLASHBACK: 2nd Search Reveals Drugs in Home + Friend Who Called 911 Has Extensive Drug Past… ]

Sadly, Lomas was discovered dead of a drug overdose earlier this week.

Details below…

TMZ reveals that Lomas, who was once a huge part of the Bobbi Kristina investigation, was found dead on the floor of a friend’s home in Mississippi this past Wednesday (August 15, 2018).

A law enforcement source in Mississippi tells TMZ Max was at a friend’s home Wednesday and went to use the restroom. We’re told his friend became concerned after Lomas didn’t come out for a while, and went to check on him. Our source says Lomas was found unresponsive on the floor in the bathroom with a syringe near his body. He was rushed to the hospital, where he died.

For the record, Lomas was the person who found Bobbi Kristina unconscious and on the brink of death in her bathtub. He also reportedly spent a significant amount of time with Bobbi and Nick Gordon, in the days leading up to her death.

Lomas had his own issues with drugs and was thought to be the dealer who secured drugs for Bobbi Kristina and Gordon, something he often denied.

No criminal charges were ever been filed in connection with Bobbi Kristina’s 2015 death, however the family won $36 million in a civil suit against Nick Gordon that will most likely never be paid.

What are your thoughts about news of Max Lomas’ overdose?