Back in 2016, Omarosa Manigault-Newman had nothing but praises to sing about then Candidate Donald Trump as she took the role of Director of African-American Outreach for the Trump Presidency Campaign. After 45 won the throne, Omarosa stayed on through the transition team and became Assistant to the President and Director of Communications for the Office of Public Liaison (yes that was her entire title) as part of President Trump’s staff.

Now fast forward to present date and the former White House aide has been added to the growing list of African-Americans Trump has publicly denigrated on Twitter, calling her “that dog” and a “crazed, crying lowlife” after her allegations against him of mental deterioration and racism.

[Disclaimer: This is an open post. This post will not be censored or moderated. Disqus may automatically moderate certain words considered offensive. There are no rules in ‘Open Posts’ so enter at your own risk.]

I know you want to sit back and say, “45 is not MYYYYY president!” But if you are a citizen of the United States of America (or trying to get in it), he’s definitely your/my/our president.

Here’s what “our” president does… picks fights, trolls people via twitter, he trolls people via bully pulpit, constantly lies, grabs up women by the pwussy, and cosigns supervillains like Russian President Vladimir Putin and North Korean Supreme Leader Kim Jong-un.

From her time on reality television and her appearances on talk shows, Omarosa generated a reputation for being ‘difficult’ (to put it nicely). That must have carried over to her short tenure at the White House. Remember when she tried to build a relationship with the Congressional Black Caucus? The CBC had no interest in BUILDING with Trump and/or Manigault.

White House Chief of Staff John F. Kelly decided to remove Manigault-Newman from the staff and removed, not forcibly, from the premises (an event that she secretly recorded). Omarosa then decides to write a memoir about her time with team Trump. The book is called Unhinged: An Insider’s Account of the Trump White House where she alleges that after her firing, Trump offered her a job that would pay her $15k per month in exchange for her silence. She also states that the President was a misogynist and a racist. In the book, she recalls then reality star Trump using a racial slur on the set of The Apprentice. Trump has said that the producer of The Apprentice, Mark Burnett, called him and told him that there are no tapes of Trump using that slur. The White House and Trump say that Unhinged is full of lies and inconsistencies.

Trump just may have met his match when it comes to plucking nerves and talking $#!+. Because Omarosa is definitely an old pro and she never gave a damn.

But the President is a petty person and trades in shade. His darts are equal opportunity. If you aren’t a buck-dancing pastor, or Black celebrity court jester WHO LIKES HIM FIRST, then all 45 has for you are these bars kid!

That’s some mess we’d likely see from President Rodrigo Duterte of the Philippines not the President of the United States?? Right? I mean… they would probably say it covertly. Oh wait… President Obama did call Kanye West a jackass on live tv. BUT you certainly didn’t hear a lot of that from Obama. A slip of the tongue is somewhat understandable… there’s no such thing as a mistaken tweet.

Trump had to actually think about it, type it out and hit backspace on his phone a few times to get it right. And then hit send!!!! Omarosa doesn’t have the best of reputations, but damn, your … our … the President calling her a dog??? That’s low even FOR HIM. But I wonder, should we CARE??

Omarosa sold us out when she decided to cozy up to Trump… so should we care now that he’s showing her publicly what she is claiming that he is anyway?

Omarosa is a known antagonist who says things that would make anyone choose words that aren’t quite as nice as ‘dog’ but PRESIDENT Trump didn’t have to go that low. Perhaps he could’ve sent a secure message. He could’ve sent a henchman or used the bat phone. Nah… He chose to say it on his favorite public platform.

He said this demeaning thing about a private citizen in a place where it would reach the most people.

Trump cannot stand when people don’t like him so his first thought is to respond tit for tat until the opponent comes around to kiss the ring. He’s our representative to the world and this is how we appear to the world?

We can brush it off as yet another Trump tantrum but are we becoming desensitized to his antics? Are we now normalizing it? Should anybody take any of this seriously? *sigh* I’m so drained…

Meanwhile Omarosa is still making the rounds promoting her new book and the Trump campaign has filed a complaint claiming that she breached a confidentiality agreement she signed in 2016.

What are your thoughts about this situation?