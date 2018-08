Growing up Hip Hip is returning this October with a new crew. Several stars have departed the series and at least 3 new cast members have been added.

Bow Wow is returning (of course), but he’s bringing a whole new ‘girl gang’ with him which includes his girlfriend Kiyomi Leslie, Fetty Wap’s baby mama, former love & hip hopper Miska Kalysha, and Niatia Jessica Kirkland (professionally known as Lil Mama).

This is not a joke.

Check out the new cast additions + sneak peek teaser below…

GROWING UP HIP HOP ATLANTA returns October 2018.