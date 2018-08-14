Tamar Braxton Breaks Silence About Delta Ordeal, Accuses Pilot Of Using N-Word During Dispute…

Tamar Braxton has broken her silence and is finally speaking out about the incident that occurred a few weeks back while she was traveling on Delta.

If you recall, Braxton’s sister Towanda posted video footage of Tamar being scolded by a Delta pilot (click HERE if you missed that) and accused the airlines of racial profiling.

[FLASHBACK: Delta Issues Statement Regarding Tamar Braxton’s ‘Racial Profiling’ Incident… ]

Tamar has now hit the tweets with her version of the incident and she asserts that the pilot used racial epithets during their exchange.

Details below…

Towanda Braxton blasted Delta Airlines after the incident back on July 28th and the airlines responded online with the following generic response:

Towanda, our employees reflect our culture of treating all people with dignity and respect, and if we aren’t doing that, we aren’t doing our job. We’re looking into it now. Please DM here for additional assistance. *HCJ”

Tamar has finally broke her silence and hit the tweets yesterday afternoon with a series of posts that included specific details of the incident:

Well @Delta I think we BOTH know that is not what happened that day. I did absolutely NOTHING wrong. You let your flight attendant harass me https://t.co/2rkmmgfBAp — TAMAR BRAXTON (@TamarBraxtonHer) August 13, 2018 Embarrass me, when all I did was sit in my chair NEVER got up, NEVER requested to leave the plane and was asked by the BLACK attendant https://t.co/2rkmmgfBAp — TAMAR BRAXTON (@TamarBraxtonHer) August 13, 2018 To "tell her to take off her blanket"after doing so, the question was " are you willing to comply to the rules of this plane?" ? https://t.co/2rkmmgfBAp — TAMAR BRAXTON (@TamarBraxtonHer) August 13, 2018 Never, Ever having an incident before, and trying to sleep would confuse ANYONE. I then said "of course" what's the issue? She then said https://t.co/2rkmmgfBAp — TAMAR BRAXTON (@TamarBraxtonHer) August 13, 2018











