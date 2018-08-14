Tamar Braxton Breaks Silence About Delta Ordeal, Accuses Pilot Of Using N-Word During Dispute…

Tamar Braxton has broken her silence and is finally speaking out about the incident that occurred a few weeks back while she was traveling on Delta.
If you recall, Braxton’s sister Towanda posted video footage of Tamar being scolded by a Delta pilot (click HERE if you missed that) and accused the airlines of racial profiling.
[FLASHBACK: Delta Issues Statement Regarding Tamar Braxton’s ‘Racial Profiling’ Incident… ]
Tamar has now hit the tweets with her version of the incident and she asserts that the pilot used racial epithets during their exchange.
Details below…
Towanda Braxton blasted Delta Airlines after the incident back on July 28th and the airlines responded online with the following generic response:
Towanda, our employees reflect our culture of treating all people with dignity and respect, and if we aren’t doing that, we aren’t doing our job. We’re looking into it now. Please DM here for additional assistance. *HCJ”
Tamar has finally broke her silence and hit the tweets yesterday afternoon with a series of posts that included specific details of the incident:
Well @Delta I think we BOTH know that is not what happened that day. I did absolutely NOTHING wrong. You let your flight attendant harass me https://t.co/2rkmmgfBAp
— TAMAR BRAXTON (@TamarBraxtonHer) August 13, 2018
Embarrass me, when all I did was sit in my chair NEVER got up, NEVER requested to leave the plane and was asked by the BLACK attendant https://t.co/2rkmmgfBAp
— TAMAR BRAXTON (@TamarBraxtonHer) August 13, 2018
To "tell her to take off her blanket"after doing so, the question was " are you willing to comply to the rules of this plane?" ? https://t.co/2rkmmgfBAp
— TAMAR BRAXTON (@TamarBraxtonHer) August 13, 2018
Never, Ever having an incident before, and trying to sleep would confuse ANYONE. I then said "of course" what's the issue? She then said https://t.co/2rkmmgfBAp
— TAMAR BRAXTON (@TamarBraxtonHer) August 13, 2018
"That's not what I asked you". "It's a yes or no question?". I AGAIN responded " "yes, of course" did I do something? She then looked at https://t.co/2rkmmgfBAp
— TAMAR BRAXTON (@TamarBraxtonHer) August 13, 2018
My manager, and asked her, "are you recording this?" She says " yes, because this is crazy. She then said " ok." And got the pilot.& LIED https://t.co/2rkmmgfBAp
— TAMAR BRAXTON (@TamarBraxtonHer) August 13, 2018
As if something REALLY happened. AGAIN, I was asked to remove my blanket, now the ENTIRE plane eyes are on ME. Now the pilot who later https://t.co/2rkmmgfBAp
— TAMAR BRAXTON (@TamarBraxtonHer) August 13, 2018
Using the term "you people", acting out of order and further harasses and escalates the situation by not knowing what really happened. https://t.co/2rkmmgfBAp
— TAMAR BRAXTON (@TamarBraxtonHer) August 13, 2018
I cried and was shaking the entire 3 hours because I felt belittled and mistreated and let's be honest humiliated. The head flight attendant https://t.co/2rkmmgfBAp
— TAMAR BRAXTON (@TamarBraxtonHer) August 13, 2018
Later came and apologies & says that the first attendant was wrong & so was her report and if there was ANYTHING she can do, she would help https://t.co/2rkmmgfBAp
— TAMAR BRAXTON (@TamarBraxtonHer) August 13, 2018
That is when my manager said yes, she needs an apology ( which I NEVER received) she's been upset this entire flight. The attendant came https://t.co/2rkmmgfBAp
— TAMAR BRAXTON (@TamarBraxtonHer) August 13, 2018
Back 2 mins later and said the pilot would like to chat after we land. Will you leave the plane last? My manager says sure. Well we should https://t.co/2rkmmgfBAp
— TAMAR BRAXTON (@TamarBraxtonHer) August 13, 2018
Have left because what he then said and DID was worse. I go to the cockpit for what I think is going to be a heart felt I'm sorry. I thought https://t.co/2rkmmgfBAp
— TAMAR BRAXTON (@TamarBraxtonHer) August 13, 2018
You were the one who was trying to get off the plane story, It turned into "I asked her to go and see if you were drunk or high. Because https://t.co/2rkmmgfBAp
— TAMAR BRAXTON (@TamarBraxtonHer) August 13, 2018
In my experience "you people" put blankets over your head. ? after he quickly saw that my manager was taping he says "what the fuck are you https://t.co/2rkmmgfBAp
— TAMAR BRAXTON (@TamarBraxtonHer) August 13, 2018
Doing?!! Are you trying to start shit and put this on social media? "You people"do this all the time. I told him "at this point you can keep https://t.co/2rkmmgfBAp
— TAMAR BRAXTON (@TamarBraxtonHer) August 13, 2018
Your apology. The way you talked to me was hurtful and disrespectful and that I was just trying to get to my kid." He said " I don't know https://t.co/2rkmmgfBAp
— TAMAR BRAXTON (@TamarBraxtonHer) August 13, 2018
Who you think you are, but "you people" do this all the time. I RAN of the plane in tears only to have him follow me.And run into my manager https://t.co/2rkmmgfBAp
— TAMAR BRAXTON (@TamarBraxtonHer) August 13, 2018
Who was talking to the attendant. He says while dropping his briefcase and undoing his tie, and is chest to chest with her says, you trying https://t.co/2rkmmgfBAp
— TAMAR BRAXTON (@TamarBraxtonHer) August 13, 2018
To put me on tape?" You people" are always trying to start some shit. As if he was going to fight HER!! She says " I did put you on tape and https://t.co/2rkmmgfBAp
— TAMAR BRAXTON (@TamarBraxtonHer) August 13, 2018
What do you think you are doing?" The co pilot said "oh man" don't do this"! Let's go. The flight attendant shouted "what are you doing!"? https://t.co/2rkmmgfBAp
— TAMAR BRAXTON (@TamarBraxtonHer) August 13, 2018
The pilot picked up his bag walked past me and said "this is what these niggers do" they are all the same. I was in total shock. But more https://t.co/2rkmmgfBAp
— TAMAR BRAXTON (@TamarBraxtonHer) August 13, 2018
Upset that this was all started by the black flight attendant who watches way to much television. She had absolutely pre judged me, because https://t.co/2rkmmgfBAp
— TAMAR BRAXTON (@TamarBraxtonHer) August 13, 2018
Of what she "thought" that she knew about me. She lied on me and said I was trying to deplane when it wasn't me AT ALL. I NEVER got up after https://t.co/2rkmmgfBAp
— TAMAR BRAXTON (@TamarBraxtonHer) August 13, 2018
I got on the plane. I NEVER gave ANYONE a reason to question me or my conduct. She didn't kno my flying history but took all of my rights https://t.co/2rkmmgfBAp
— TAMAR BRAXTON (@TamarBraxtonHer) August 13, 2018
As a costumer away just by noticing who I was & decided to treat me like I was hostile and in friendly. But what is more devistating https://t.co/2rkmmgfBAp
— TAMAR BRAXTON (@TamarBraxtonHer) August 13, 2018
Is your pilot that is a racist.And while that seems to be tolerated in this country lately,I never thought that I would feel like I was https://t.co/2rkmmgfBAp
— TAMAR BRAXTON (@TamarBraxtonHer) August 13, 2018
Spat on. It is very scary to have a pilot with that type of rage. With that kind of temper and horror that I witnessed. https://t.co/2rkmmgfBAp
— TAMAR BRAXTON (@TamarBraxtonHer) August 13, 2018
Who's to say? That if he ever had a bad day, and was flying a plane what he would do to hundreds of innocent passengers. That is my concern https://t.co/2rkmmgfBAp
— TAMAR BRAXTON (@TamarBraxtonHer) August 13, 2018
It's not About the public apology that I deserve especially after lying on me in your statement. It's about making sure that your employees https://t.co/2rkmmgfBAp
— TAMAR BRAXTON (@TamarBraxtonHer) August 13, 2018
ALL of them, are willing to leave how they feel about celebrities and black people at home, and do their job. I still support delta https://t.co/2rkmmgfBAp
— TAMAR BRAXTON (@TamarBraxtonHer) August 13, 2018
However, the way that this was all handled was completely wrong. #thatsall #beblessed #dobetter https://t.co/2rkmmgfBAp
— TAMAR BRAXTON (@TamarBraxtonHer) August 13, 2018