Kandi Burruss-Tucker of The Real Housewives of Atlanta is expanding her entrepreneurial pursuits to include a beauty line.

The successful ‘housewife,’ who is not only a reality star and music mogul, but is a restauranteur and head of her own Bedroom Kandi sex toy empire, recently announced that she’s adding ‘Kandi Koated’ beauty to her growing list of enterprises.

Kandi hit Instagram recently to share the good news stating:

I’ve been on the grind y’all! I’ve got a new Makeup line coming out called #KandiKoated!!!! Right now It’s only gonna be available to sell thru my #BedroomKandi consultants. It’s a must have.

The popular housewife also premiered a sneak peek photo of her ‘Kandi Koated’ beauty line: