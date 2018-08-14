Tamar Braxton Breaks Silence About Delta Ordeal, Accuses Pilot Of Using N-Word During Dispute…

Tamar Braxton Breaks Silence About Delta Ordeal, Accuses Pilot Of Using N-Word During Dispute…

LISTEN UP!!! Aunt Viv (Janet Hubert) Blames Will Smith (Again) For Destroying Her Life…

LISTEN UP!!! Aunt Viv (Janet Hubert) Blames Will Smith (Again) For Destroying Her Life…

Open Post: Amara LaNegra Says Your Man’s Dirty House Is A Reflection of You…

Open Post: Amara LaNegra Says Your Man’s Dirty House Is A Reflection of You…


Page 1
Page 2
Page 3