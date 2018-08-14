NEWSFLASH!!! Usher Raymond’s STD court cases are far from over.

In fact, the one male plaintiff who was suing the superstar for exposing him to herpes during a sexual encounter at a spa is moving forward with his case and a Los Angeles judge recently ordered the superstar to hand over his medical records, information about his doctors, treatments and insurance information.

Details below…

Bossip exclusively revealed today that Usher’s anonymous male petitioner, ID’d in court papers as John Doe, has been granted his request to review Raymond’s medical records.

“John Doe” has reportedly been gunning for Usher’s medical records for several months, and according to court documents, the judge in the case recently told Usher to provide “verified supplemental responses” ASAP in exchange for the man dropping his motion to force Usher to do so.

The man said he plans to grill Usher’s medical providers as part of his prep for their upcoming trial, according to court papers. However, we may never find out all the details because Usher will be able to file the records under seal. Anyone who leaks the info would be in violation of a court order. The judge gave Usher a deadline of this month to comply with his male accuser’s demands, though it was unclear Friday whether or not the hitmaker provided the medical records.

As previously reported, a “John Doe” was added to Usher’s accuser Quantasia Sharpton’s lawsuit last year, and both claimed Usher had sex with them without telling them that he allegedly had the incurable STD.

[FLASHBACK: Koreatown Love: Usher's Male Herpes Accuser Provides Details of Intimate Encounter… ]







A Georgia woman named Laura Helm also attempted a lawsuit with similar accusations last year, however her $20 million dollar case was dismissed after an explosive audio leaked where she said they’d used condoms (click HERE if you missed that).

Usher has denied all allegations of wrongdoing, however the anonymous man’s case is scheduled to head to trial in February 2019.