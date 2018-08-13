Amara LaNegra of Love & Hip Hop: Miami says that you women out there aren’t doing enough for your men.

The popular reality star hit the net last night to share the image above with a caption proclaiming: “A man’s house is a reflection of the women he’s with.” but soon changed it after being dragged in the comments.

Amara turned off the comments and changed her caption to “Being Pretty is Just a Bonus with me” after she was called out for her original comments.

Apparently many seem to feel that Amara advocating for women to clean their man’s house is teaching young girls to be maids and not help mates.

My only problem with the situation is that her original caption implies that she and her man don’t share a home.

If you’re single and “your man” lives separately from you, he should be cleaning his own sh*t, or hiring a maid! Hell… you’ve got your own house to clean up!

But I digress.