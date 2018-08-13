LISTEN UP!!! Aunt Viv (Janet Hubert) Blames Will Smith (Again) For Destroying Her Life…

Janet Hubert has a long running feud with Will Smith that seems like it will never end!

Hubert, who orginally portrayed Aunt Viv in the 90’s sitcom ‘Fresh Prince of Bel Aire’ prior to being replaced by Daphne Maxwell-Reid, has blamed Smith for her subsequent financial difficulties after he allegedly played a part in her termination.

The actress continues to speak out publicly against her former co-stars (including Alphonso Ribeiro) and recently released another video spilling behind the scenes tea.

In the video above, Hubert once again blasts Will Smith and blames him for leaving her homeless after she lost her role on the popular sitcom.

No need to steal my post… this one is for you Will, Alphonso and all you wanna be stars and little fake ass talk show host on YOU TUBE. I have had enough of your crap so here is my response to all of it, and especially to some of you in the black community.

Hubert also reveals that Smith actually asked her to return to the Fresh Prince of Bel-Air during the final season only because he thought it would be funny if she came back and bought the house even though she was struggling to pay her bills and feed her son in real life.







A few weeks back, Hubert even sent a post blaming Will Smith for her son’s suicide attempt (click HERE if you missed that).

[Sidebar: Hubert’s bitterness about the situation may be holding her back because at this stage in the game, she could have moved on without ever mentioning Will Smith again. But I digress.]

Meanwhile, Will Smith and his family are somewhere off the coast of Italy enjoying a family vacation.

What are your thoughts about Janet Hubert’s latest ‘Will Smith’ rant?