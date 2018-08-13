Kanye West appeared on Jimmy Kimmel LIVE last week and seeped to be a bit speechless when called to the carpet about his Trump association.

During the interview, Kimmel reminded Yeezy of his infamous 2005 quote about how then President George Bush doesn’t “care about Black people” in the wake of Hurricane Katrina, and asked appropriately inquires if Kanye feels Donald Trump cares about Black people, or any people for that matter?

Kanye took the heat on social media after he appeared stumped by the question, and now he’s responded to the backlash.

In the video below, West, an unapologetic Trump supporter, went on a tirade about not being bullied over his beliefs, how he loves getting Black people riled up, etc. However, Kanye appears speechless after talk show host Jimmy Kimmel confronted him with a tough question.

Jimmy asks Kanye point-blank what makes West think Donald Trump gives a damn about Black people, or anyone else for that matter? But Kanye sat silent with his arms crossed.

Kanye hit the tweets to say that he wasn’t ‘stumped.’

In fact, West claims that he was merely taking a moment to formulate his thoughts so that he could adequately answer the question.







Jimmy Kimmel also responded and admits that Kanye took a while so they moved on with the show…

What are your thoughts about Kanye’s response?