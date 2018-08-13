Several sources are reporting this morning that Aretha Franklin is “gravely ill” and surrounded by her friends and family in Detroit.

The legendary songstress has been battling cancer for some time now and this new report seems to indicate that she’s not doing very well.

Details below…

According to TMZ, one of Franklin’s ‘very close friends’ revealed that the singer is seriously ill and likely on her death bed.

A source very close to Aretha and a longtime dear friend tells TMZ he was told a week ago, “Prepare yourself, she’s dying.” The source adds Aretha was down to 86 pounds and her health was failing. The source says 2 weeks ago everyone in Aretha’s circle was told “she could go any time.”

Franklin, 76, has been in poor health over the last few years and began canceling appearances last year.

The “Respect” singer was forced to cancel a series of concerts last summer on “doctor’s orders.” In March, she announced she would not be at New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival because her doctor recommended she take a break from touring.

Her most recent performance was last November at an Elton John AIDS Foundation event in New York.

News that her health was failing first came from Roger Friedman over at Showbiz411, and WDIV TV in Detroit, who said that Aretha’s family confirmed she is gravely ill.

Several celebs have also begun sending well wishes online. Mariah Carey and Missy Elliott were amongst several who responded to the news.