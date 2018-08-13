Another Atlanta Restaurant (Solis Overdrive Lounge) Accused of Discriminatory Behavior…

An incident that occurred over the weekend at an Atlanta restaurant has gone viral and many are calling for a public apology from the restaurant.

A group of black patrons were holding a birthday gathering at Overdrive Lounge in Atlanta, when an Asian woman and her Caucasian male friend abruptly interrupted the gathering by invading their space.

When asked politely to leave their reserved area, the woman taunted them with profane language. A manager soon got involved and the situation ended with the black patrons being escorted out of the restaurant with claims that they were being ‘aggressive’ and ‘combative’.

An asian woman and her caucasian boyfriend harassed and taunted a group of black patrons who were in the lounge for a birthday party at the Overdrive Lounge at Solis Restaurant (2 Porsche Drive, Atlanta, GA) and management ended up booting the black patrons.

Kodii Okechukwu shared the story along with video of the incident via Facebook and it soon went viral.

In the video above, an intoxicated Asian woman defiantly holds her stance as shocked party-goers ask her to leave their section. She drunkenly spews expletives their way and brazenly dares them to speak to her, uttering ‘shut up b*tch!’ to the young woman filming.

Many feel that the woman was sent over into the group’s section by her Caucasian friends to incite a confrontation because just a few feet away from the section, a blonde woman wearing a red shirt stands by with another Caucasian male laughing and filming the incident.

Coincidentally, when the Asian woman finally gets up, she heads over to her blonde friend and gives her a hug.

