It’s been ‘robbin’ season’ in Atlanta for quite a few months now as there have been several incidents of purse snatching, car jackings and armed robberies at metro gas stations.

Now, at least two suspects are off the street.

According to the AJC, two suspects have been arrested for allegedly committing at least four different armed robberies in Cobb County, including robbing a QuikTrip in Powder Springs on Tuesday.

Lashumbia Session, 38, of Marietta and 37, Mykia Wilson, of Kennesaw, allegedly robbed the QuikTrip at 692 Powder Springs Street at gunpoint, demanding cash and driving away in a newer model white sedan.

Timeline and locations of alleged robberies: July 14, 7:05 p.m. — Subway, 515 Windy Hill Rd., Smyrna Aug. 6, 9:15 a.m. — Family Dollar, 2051 Austell Rd., Marietta Aug. 6, 9:02 p.m. — Subway, 515 Windy Hill Rd., Smyrna Aug. 7, 4:19 a.m, — QuikTrip, 692 Powder Springs St., Marietta

The alleged robbing spree began last month at Subway along Windy Hill Road. It continued Monday morning at the Family Dollar along Austell Road in Marietta, warrants show. According to warrants, Session and Wilson entered the store about 9:15 a.m. producing a revolver and demanding money out of the cash register and safe. Warrants show that the couple only made off on foot with $286 in cash in that incident.

Cobb County police, Marietta police and Smyrna police all been investigating the incidents, which led them to Session and Wilson.

Authorities say that what made the alleged crimes “particularly heinous” was that the couple entered the businesses and forced customers to lie down at gunpoint before allegedly stealing money from cash registers. At the Subway at Windy Hill Road and South Cobb Drive, those customers included teenagers and even pregnant women.

The couple have also been at least three other armed robberies and more locations are still being investigated.

