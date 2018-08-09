Chicago Police are under fire after allegedly parking a ‘bait truck’ full of designer shoes in an impoverished neighborhood, two days in a row.

A joint investigation by Chicago PD and the Norfolk Southern Railroad reportedly used a truck loaded with Nike Shoes left abandoned in a predominently black area as a lure for potential thieves.

The sting was caught on camera and shared via social media and many are calling the operation racist and entrapment.

Details below…

A video shot earlier this month that was posted on the Facebook page of community activist Charles Mckenzie appears to show officers arresting a man after he allegedly broke into a “bait truck” in the Englewood neighborhood. People on the video argue that community members are being set up for arrest.

DL Hughley has also blasted the incident via social media:

Ald. Roderick Sawyer, 6th, chair of Chicago City Council’s Black Caucus, expressed outrage over the incident, stating:

This bait truck operation is an unacceptable and inappropriate use of police resources. In a moment where police capacity is clearly under extreme strain, these sort of tactics are the last thing we should be spending manpower and energy on.

The American Civil Liberties Union of Illinois has also issued a statement condemning the practice.

Police in Chicago must focus on building trust and better relationships within the communities they serve, not engage in stunts like bait trucks. The Chicago Police Department admits that it can’t solve murders and violent crimes because communities of color don’t trust the Chicago police. These stunts won’t help.