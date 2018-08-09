Shiggy from Drake’s “In My feelings Video” is In HIS Feelings After Being Caught Creeping…

InstaFamous comedian ‘Shiggy’ is in his feeling after being busted cheating on his long time girlfriend.

Apparently Shiggy’s rise to stardom as the creator of the ‘Shaggy Challenge’ viral dance craze and subsequent appearance in Drake’s ‘In My Feelings’ video has made him a hot commodity amongst instaTHOTs online.

Shiggy hit the net last night to issue a public apology to his girl and blames his ‘horniness’ for his bad judgment after being ‘constantly’ caught up in the DMs.

I just want to apologize to my girl for constantly having her look stupid with my cheating and me constantly hitting up females.

Details below…

A women hit twitter yesterday boasting about the young comedian asking her to visit his hotel room while he was in Toronto.

When the news hit the instaBlawgs, Shiggy responded with the following public apology:

For the record, Shiggy deleted his apology shortly after posting.