R. Kelly’s estranged brother Carey “Killa” Kelly has jumped onboard the Roast R-uh movement with a brand new diss track.

The track, titled, “I Confess” was released as a clapback to Kelly’s 19-minute song “I Admit” where the embattled R&B singer discussed at length his career woes, including the allegations of sexual and emotional abuse towards young fans he allegedly housed in a cult.

In between his confessions about dyslexia and losing his publishing, Kelly briefly mentioned his brothers and their broken relationship in the following verse:

“I admit I miss my brothers (brothers) But I admit they weren’t acting like brothers (brothers),” he sings. “Yeah, we’ve had our differences/But you don’t turn on your brother (no)/For nothing, for no one, nada (no, no)/Mama, Joanne, is watching (no, no, no)/She must be turning over in her grave (yeah).”

Apparently ‘Killa Kelly’ wasn’t too thrilled about the line and he’s released a song of his own that includes startling claims about Kelly’s private life.

Listen below

In the nearly 3 minute track, Killa Kelly accuses of famous brother of spreading STDs & sleeping with men:

You see me, you get scared/you call the police. You gave them females some crazy disease/ want you to know Momma not pleased/Tell me how them n*ggas that tight and you ain’t gotta wife/something smell fishy, what’s going on/what kinda man want to spend the night in a man home?

