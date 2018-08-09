LeBron James has done plenty of good deeds this week with the opening of his iPromise Charter School in Chicago (click HERE if you missed that).

But now the NBA all-star is catching heat online for what many feel was a poor choice of words when honoring several women of color.

Details below…

LeBron shared several cover shots via Instagram with the following caption:

Nothing in this world is more POWERFUL than Colored Women!! Thank you all for continuing to not settle and setting great examples in life for so many looking up to you for inspiration/guidance and love!! My daughter is watching! #WomenPower💪🏾❤️👑

The cover shots featured Beyonce, Rhianna, Oprah, Tracee Ellis Ross, Zendaya, Yara Shahidi, Issa Rae, The Cast of Pose, Lupita Nyong’o and more.

James received numerous comments expressing love for black women, however several commenters found James’s post to be “racist,” because it excluded white women.

In addition to the cries of “reverse racism” there are those who feel some kinda way about James’ use of the word “colored” instead of simply using the term ‘women of color’.

Whatever the case, LeBron has not responded to the harsh backlash and seems to be allowing the September covers to speak for themselves.