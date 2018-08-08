Introducing “Dr. RiRi’! Rihanna to Receive Honorary Degree…

NEWSFLASH!!! Rihanna will soon be able to add a prestigious title to her growing list of accomplishments.

The pop star will be receiving an honorary doctorate degree from the University of the West Indies Cave Hill

Details below…

According to the UWI Open Campus’ website and several several news reports, the Barbadian international chart-topper, fashion icon and businesswoman will be honored with an Honorary Doctor of Letters. She will be presented with the honor alongside two other individuals.

Rihanna will be awarded alongside Justice Adrian Dudley Saunders who will receive an Honorary Doctor of Laws, and Professor Ebenezer Oduru Owusu who will receive an Honorary Doctor of Science.

The awards are given to individuals of eminence in the arts, sciences and other fields. They are also as given to those who have made outstanding regional or international contributions.

Congrats to Rihanna on this huge honor!

What are your thoughts about Rihanna receiving an honorary doctorate degree?