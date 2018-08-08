DIVORCE DRAMA!!! Quad Webb-Lunceford Admits She Took Marital Assets From Home She Once Shared With Dr. G…

Another day, another reality show marriage goes up in flames.

As previously reported, Married to Medicine’s Quad Webb-Lunceford officially filed for divorce from her husband, Dr. Gregory Lunceford back in May (click HERE if you missed that).

The divorce filing was no surprise to fans of the popular popular show, however Dr. G’s accusations that his soon to be ex-wife had ‘stolen’ marital property from the home they once shared had many clutching pearls.

Well, apparently Quad has issued a confession to her “crime”.

Quad has responded to Dr. G’s allegations and she admits that she did, in fact, remove the items from the marital home, however she denies that she violated any orders instructed by the court when she did so.

In newly released court documents, Quad (the ‘Petitioner’) claims that her moving possessions from the home is in no way a violation of Dr. G (the ‘Respondent’)’s standing order because she still lives in the same county.

Her legal team points out that the order only prevents her from moving property outside of Fulton County, Georgia and since she still lives in the county, Quad’s team claims she’s not in violation of the order.

TheJasmineBrand exclusively secured a copy of the court docs, which read in part:

Petitioner denies each and every allegation in paragraph 4 of Respondent’s Motion. Petition further states that the Automatic Domestic Standing Order, cited and relied up by Respondent in his Motion, prohibits the parties from ‘disposing or removing any property from Fulton County, any of the property belonging to the parties.’ Respondent’s argument fails to recognize that the Sanding Order does not prohibit removal of any, or even all, of the parities property from the marital residence; it only prohibits removal of any, or even all, of the parties’ property from the marital residence; it only prohibits its removal from Fulton County. Ostensibly, Petition was and remains free to empty the entire marital residence so long as she does not remove the property from Fulton County or dispose of it. It is undisputed that Petitioner relocated some of her personal possessions and furniture from the marital residence to her new home Sandy Springs, Fulton County, Georgia.

In her response, the reality star is demanding that her estranged husband pay for the attorney fees associated with bringing the issue to court.