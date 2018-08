Remember Willie D from the Geto Boyz? Well he’s teamed up with ‘OG Sweetz’ for a video about the government.

In ‘Governdent,’ Willie D warns racist Trump supporters to think twice before following in their fearless leader’s footsteps stating, ‘don’t let the president get your ass kicked.’

Check it out below…

Shout out to Cory Mo on the track.

What are your thoughts about OG Sweetz and Willie D’s political message?

Bump it? Or Dump It?