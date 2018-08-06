Instagram Flexin: Cardi B Joins The Kardashians… (PHOTO)

NEWSFLASH!!! Cardi B is no longer walking amongst you peasants.

With a superstar husband and a new baby in tow, Cardi is joining a new elite clique and membership certainly has it’s privileges. The rappstress and hot mom shocked fans this past weekend, as she was spotted enjoying a girls’ night in with none other than Kim Kardashian and Kris Jenner.

Cardi also shared a message…

Details below…

The star-studded trio gathered at Kris Jenner’s house in Los Angeles for a night filled with selfies and Instagram filters. Kim posted several snaps as the crew were having a “late night house party.”

Cardi seems to feel the interaction has forced her to “level up’ and perhaps she’ll be going from Cardi to ‘K’ardi after their fun night out.

Cardi, 25, spends most of her time in Atlanta or her native New York City, so it’s unclear exactly what exactly she was doing chillin in L.A. After dropping almost half a million on cars last week, a private jet cross-country is nothing to the Bodak yellow star.

Whatever the case, Kim and C Kardi may be scheduling future playdates for their youngest baby girls, Kulture Kiari Cephus and Chicago West.