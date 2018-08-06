In His Feelings: Check Out Future’s Shady Response to Joie Chavis’ Viral Ultrasound Video… (PHOTOS + VIDEO)

Future (Nayvadius Wilburn) is clearly in his feelings again after knocking up his 5th (or is it 6th?) baby mama.

[READ: Future Knocked up Bow-Wow’s Baby Mama… (PHOTOS)]

This past weekend, the superstar’s pregnant ex-girlfriend Joie Chavis posted her ultrasound on social media and Future followed up with what many feel was his subliminal response.

Details below…

Chavis shared the image above via Instagram with the caption “Constantly reminded that I’m never alone ❤️❤️ i just love you! #womenaremagical”

Soon after Joie’s ultrasound went viral, RWS noticed that Future suspiciously deleted several photos from his Instagram, leaving only a picture with the caption, “I wish I cared.”

On a related note, Future shared the exact same sentiment via Twitter back when Russell Wilson & Ciara made their first public appearance together at the white house (click HERE if you missed that).

Ciara has clearly moved on and ‘leveled up’ in her relationships while Future and Bow Wow’s baby mama each repeat the same mistakes all over again…